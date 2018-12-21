Tourism Authority of Thailand invites visitors to observe longest fireworks display ever staged along Bangkok's Chao Phraya River

- Fireworks that stretch more than 1.4 km along the river to mark arrival of New Year as part of 'Amazing Thailand Countdown 2019'

- More than a million people expected to view the spectacular displays

- Sites with best views of the displays include ICONSIAM, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, The Peninsula Hotel, Millennium Hilton Hotel, Shangri-La Hotel, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel and Lhong 1919

BANGKOK, Thailand, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand will organise the longest fireworks display ever staged along Bangkok's Chao Phraya River as part of celebrations to mark the arrival of the New Year at midnight on 31stDecember 2018.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801680/Amazing_Thailand_Countdown_2019.jpg

Called the "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2019", the spectacular display will last a full five minutes and is expected to be witnessed by more than a million people in the proximity of the river and beyond.

The Countdown festivities are jointly organised by the largest coalition of public and private sector organisations which are collaborating to stage a single, synchronized show that can become a dazzling landmark celebration to mark Thailand's entry into the New Year.

The festivities will begin at 6 pm on 31stDecember 2018 and include various performances and other shows under the theme of 'The River of Prosperity' and run up to the fireworks display as the highlight at midnight.

There will also be an extensive line-up of cultural performers and top ranked singers on stage to entertain revelers at ICONSIAM's riverside 'River Park' plaza which will be open to the public and can accommodate more than 4,000 people.

Sites with the best views of the displays include Mandarin Oriental Hotel, The Peninsula Hotel, Millennium Hilton Hotel, Shangri-La Hotel, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel, Lhong 1919, and Chalermphrakiat Park, among many other riverside locations.

Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, said, "Every year we organise extraordinary events to mark the New Year and reinforce Thailand as a great destination for visitors, and this year's will be a particularly sensational one. We invite visitors from around the world to witness what will be a truly spectacular show."

Together with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the riverside 'River of Prosperity' Countdown is jointly organised by ICONSIAM, the Association of Chao Phraya Commerce, the Marine Department, Siam Commercial Bank, TRUE Corporation, Kasikorn Bank, the Thai Shipping Association, Bangkok River Partners, and Chao Phraya Riverside Communities.

The fireworks display consists of five 'Acts'. The first, 'The River of Prosperity', will be in silver, gold, and bronze colours which symbolize prosperity in Thai culture.

The second Act, 'Siam Treasure', will be in various shapes and colours to symbolize the diversity of Thailand.

The third Act, 'Blossom of Joy', will build up excitement to the complement of Thai folk songs. The fourth Act, 'One World', will represent the flags and colours of the nations of the world, symbolizing Thailand's welcome to the world.

And the fifth Act, 'Thailand', will be in the colours of Thailand's national flag, red, white, and blue, symbolizing the strength and solidarity of its people.

For more information please contact:

Arisara Thanuplang arisara.t@iconsiam.com tel: +6681 561 4745

Natthanan Ussaneemas natthanan.u@iconsiam.com tel: +6686 393 8700