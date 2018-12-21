

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - British alcoholic beverages company Diageo plc (DGE.L, DEO) said it has entered into an agreement for the sale of United National Breweries, its sorghum beer business in South Africa, to Delta Corporation Limited, part owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev.



The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the second half of F19. Sale proceeds, which are not material, have not been disclosed. The transaction is expected to be eps neutral in its first full financial year.



Separately, Diageo said that it has completed the sale of a portfolio of nineteen brands to Sazerac, as announced on 12 November 2018.



