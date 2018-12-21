RECORDATI ACQUIRES TONIPHARM S.A.S. IN FRANCE

Milan, 21 December 2018 - Recordati announces the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Tonipharm S.A.S., a French company based in Boulogne-Billancourt near Paris, active mainly in the self-medication market with over-the-counter (OTC) products. The company is expected to realize sales of around € 26.5 million in 2018. The closing of the transaction is planned to take place at year-end.

Tonipharm was established in 1991 and promotes a wide portfolio of self-medication products together with some prescription drugs. The company's sales are generated mainly by the line of products sold under the umbrella brand Ginkor, OTC treatments based on ginko biloba which are very well known on the French market. The company also promotes Alodont, a line of products used for oral hygiene.

"The acquisition of Tonipharm represents a further opportunity to enhance our portfolio in the French self-medication market with well-known brands and good market shares" declared Andrea Recordati, CEO. "We continue to develop our presence in the OTC segment, which remains an important diversification area in a growing market, and the Tonipharm brands are a valid addition to our portfolio."

Recordati, established in 1926, is an international pharmaceutical group, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (Reuters RECI.MI, Bloomberg REC IM, ISIN IT 0003828271), with a total staff of more than 4,100, dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Recordati has operations throughout the whole of Europe, including Russia, Turkey, North Africa, the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, some South American countries, Japan and Australia. An efficient field force of medical representatives promotes a wide range of innovative pharmaceuticals, both proprietary and under license, in a number of therapeutic areas including a specialized business dedicated to treatments for rare diseases. Recordati is a partner of choice for new product licenses for its territories. Recordati is committed to the research and development of new specialties with a focus on treatments for rare diseases. Consolidated revenue for 2017 was € 1,288.1 million, operating income was € 406.5 million and net income was € 288.8 million.

