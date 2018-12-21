Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2018) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered flow-through share private placement (the "Offering") with the sale of 8,307,692 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.065 per FT Share for aggregate proceeds of $539,999.98.

Proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for exploration of the Company's properties in British Columbia and Ontario.

The Company paid eligible finders cash compensation of $43,200 and issued 664,615 Compensation Options. Each Compensation Option entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share of the Company at $0.065 for a period of one (1) year from the closing of the Offering.

The securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on April 21, 2019.

The Offering will remain open until the earlier of the sale of the remaining 3,692,308 FT Shares and December 31, 2018.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper on its properties in the Golden Triangle area, northwestern British Columbia. In addition to the properties in the Golden Triangle area, Romios holds a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake property in Ontario, the LaCorne Property in Quebec and the Scossa Property in Nevada. It also holds a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty on the Hislop property in Ontario.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

