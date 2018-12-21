Prem Parameswaran, Group Chief Financial Officer, appointed to Board

Vijay Ahuja, co-founder of Eros' UK Business, retires from Board

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) ("Eros"), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, announced today that Group Chief Financial Officer and President of Eros International's North America operations, Prem Parameswaran, has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, effective December 20, 2018. In addition, Vijay Ahuja has retired from his position as Executive Director and member of the Board following the Company's Annual General Meeting.

Kishore Lulla, Executive Chairman and CEO of Eros International Plc, commented: "We are pleased to announce the appointment of Prem Parameswaran to our Board. Prem's tenure with the Company, coupled with his extensive Mergers and Acquisitions and Capital Markets expertise honed through a 23 year career in investment banking and over 300 completed transactions, make him uniquely qualified to support our continued growth and market leadership, both in India and globally. We look forward to his continued contributions

Mr. Parameswaran received an MBA with Honors from Columbia Business School and a BA from Columbia University. He sits on the Board of the Columbia University Alumni Trustee Nominating Committee and has also established the Prem Parameswaran Family Scholarship at Columbia Business School. In addition, Prem is also on the Board of the Program for Financial Studies at Columbia Business School.

Kishore Lulla continued: "Vijay Ahuja has been an integral member of our Board of Directors for well over a decade and has played a vital role in the growth of Eros internationally. In addition to co-founding our UK business in 1988, Vijay has helped to develop and grow Eros' presence in various South East Asian markets. We thank him for his vision, determination and partnership over the years, and wish him the very best in his future endeavors

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com

