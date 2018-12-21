

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GDP is the major focus on Friday. U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street is expected to open lower.



Asian share finished down.



As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 44.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 5.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 21 points.



US major averages ended the day firmly in the red but off their lows of the session. The Dow plummeted 464.06 points or 2 percent to 22,859.60, the Nasdaq tumbled 108.42 points or 1.6 percent to 6,528.41 and the S&P 500 slumped 39.54 points or 1.6 percent to 2,467.42.



On the economic front, Durable Goods Orders for November will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 1.4 percent, while it declined was down 4.4 percent in the prior month.



GDP is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. Consensus is for 3.5 percent, unchanged from the prior month.



Consumer Sentiments for December will be published at 10.00 am ET. The Consensus is for 97.5, unchanged from the previous year.



Asian stocks fell broadly on Friday. Chinese stocks extended declines. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 20.02 points or 0.79 percent to 2,516.25 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.51 percent to close at 25,753.42. Japanese shares extended losses to close at a fresh 15-month low as the yen held gains on safe-haven demand amid rising borrowing costs in the U.S., political brinkmanship in Washington and fears of a slowing global economy.



The Nikkei average fell 226.39 points or 1.11 percent to finish at 20,166.19, the lowest level since September last year. The broader Topix index closed 1.91 percent lower at 1,488.19 ahead of a long holiday weekend.



Australian markets fluctuated before finishing lower at a fresh two-year low, as the oil sell-off deepened and U.S. President Trump's demand for border wall funds hurled the federal government closer to a shutdown.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 38.20 points or 0.69 percent to 5,467.60 heading into the Christmas break. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 39.60 points or 0.71 percent at 5,533.30.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX