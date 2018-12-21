Alkame Holdings, Inc.: ALKM To Benefit from Passing of U.S. Farm Bill - Well Prepared for CBD Surge

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2018 / Alkame Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM), along with its wholly owned subsidiary Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. are pleased to see the passing of the Farm Bill.

On the 20th Day of December 2018, President Donald Trump signed the U.S. Farm Bill into law. The Farm Bill overall is a $867 billion-dollar bill that deals with several agricultural issues, including the legalization of industrial hemp. The Bill changes the entire landscape around hemp going forward, as industrial hemp is no longer considered a Schedule 1 federal drug and has been removed from the federal governments list of controlled substances, making it a lawful cultural commodity. Producers of industrial hemp extract non-psychoactive cannabinoids like CBD, meaning it does not give users a "high" effect, and is quickly becoming synonymous with good health. CBD has been credited with assisting with a host of medical issues such managing anxiety, stress, pain and other ailments, and is now found in a range of products from beverages and food items, to health and beauty products. The passing of the Farm bill allows for the commercial sale of hemp derived products with less than 0.3 percent THC (the psychoactive compound found in Marijuana).

Alkame has been a pioneer in this industry for years and is now one of the country's leading CBD beverage manufacturers. Alkame's wholly owned manufacturing subsidiary, Bell Food & Beverage, will see immediate effects in this burgeoning hemp industry, allowing Bell to produce and ship products across the country with far more certainty and greater clarification regarding the legality of interstate commerce.

"This is great news for the plethora of CBD products and brands, as well as the retail and distribution networks that have been waiting for the rules pertaining to Hemp to be clearly defined on a national level. With these road blocks now removed, there couldn't be a better time to enter this exploding space," states Alkame CEO, Robert Eakle. Eakle continues, "As a pioneer and leading producer in the CBD beverage industry for quite some time, we are well prepared and have planned ahead in anticipation of its passage by updating our facility and massively increasing our capabilities throughout 2018. In order to accommodate the anticipated growth we've added a new high speed line in conjunction with our original hot and cold fill production lines on the campus, in house lab and formulation, and an endless array of product possibilities. We couldn't be more excited or better positioned to accommodate and assist many more clients in entering this new and emerging sector", and we very much look forward to what's in store for us throughout 2019."

Bell Food and Beverage is a leading manufacturer of natural, organic, specialty food and beverage products, both with and without CBD. Bell utilizes the parent company Alkame's patented water technology. The technology allows for liquid-based products to use an alkaline water base that is not only oxygenated but also micro clustered. Typically, when CBD is consumed as an oil, you only benefit from a small percentage of the ingested amount due to its rather large molecule size. The rest is naturally expelled by your body. Alkame technology allows for water to be infused with CBD using our micro-clustering process and encapsulating the CBD into a water-based formula making it an elite and ideal delivery mechanism for CBD with 100% benefit and significantly increased bio-availability.

"Our product line is extensive. CBD beverages such as waters both natural and flavored, energy drinks, hangover drinks, lemonades, teas, coffees, adult drink mixes and more, to health and beauty products such as lotions, creams, tinctures, salves, and balms, to food items such as CBD enhanced salsas, sauces, condiments and the list goes on," states Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. President Craig Kaufman. Kaufman goes on to say "We are one of the pioneers of this space and we have been in this sector for quite some time, establishing ourselves as a major producer of quality, THC free CBD products. Our patented water technology has certainly given us a strong foothold and head start in this space, and the passage of the Farm Bill has really created a tremendous opportunity for us that we have been preparing for. We couldn't be happier about the passing of the Farm Bill."

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries market and distribute enhanced waters utilizing an exclusive patented formula and technology to create enhanced water with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications to utilize its Intellectual Property by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as the growing aqua-culture industry, consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, as well as many other various water treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

