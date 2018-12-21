New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Coffee Brands See Stellar Growth in Amazon Sales," featuring Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit: http://nnw.fm/6mJs6

To read the full editorial, visit: http://nnw.fm/V49Xz

Along with the Amazon Vendor Central agreement, Youngevity announced a partnership with Digital Operative, an award-winning San Diego-based full-service digital agency, to assist in the brand's expansion. "We are excited that two of our company-owned brands are gaining national distribution on Amazon," said Dave Briskie, president and CFO of Youngevity. "We believe the team at Digital Operative will have a significant impact on the growth of Café La Rica and Josie's Java House nationally."

Established in 2001, Youngevity's coffee manufacturing division CLR Roasters is a full-sized coffee roaster that produces gourmet coffees under its own boutique brands, including Café La Rica, Josie's Java House, and Javalution. The division also manufactures a variety of private labels for major national chains as well as for Youngevity's direct-selling channel. In addition, the company is one of North America's largest suppliers to the cruise line industry.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, Youngevity offers proven products from the six top-selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. The company was formed during the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For more information, visit the company's website at www.YGYI.com.

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) , a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution, allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and a Company AudioPressRelease (APR). These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) can assist your company by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNA brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is where news, content and information converge. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com