SourceCode Labs Launches Viewplex, a 360 Virtual Tour Creation Marketing Tool

London-based web development company SourceCode Labs has launched Viewplex, its brand new 360 Virtual Tour Creation platform - a revolutionary marketing tool that enables businesses to create 360-degree virtual environments of their product or commercial establishment, adding a fresh new dimension to existing marketing portfolios and enabling a rich, immersive and digitally interactive experience.

Viewplex creates virtual simulations using images clicked through any 360 degree-enabled camera, which are stitched together and can then be accessed through a VR headset. The experience is created in ultra high-definition 8K resolution. Also, the virtual tour can be customised to represent the company's brand and gives businesses the ability to add informative labels and static images to their 360-degree recreation, enhancing their service's features.

The content can then be promoted by the businesses through social media campaigns to attract more views, and the brand engagement experience is given a major boost.

Specialist services currently available in UK for 360 virtual tour creation charge businesses anywhere between £150 and £350 per tour. Viewplex, however, seeks to bring this level of technology and marketing innovation to smaller businesses by keeping the minimum package priced at £35/month for subscription of 15 tours, along with the option to delete and create new tours within the package limit.

The virtual tours created with the platform are a great marketing tool and generate more traffic for businesses and increased interaction, while obtaining a higher click-through rate, and higher repeat views. The digital recreation is a great way for clients to learn more about the product and its application, prior to booking an appointment.

A highly customizable tool, the Viewplex 360 Virtual Tour Platform is a great addition in the arsenal of real estate agents and automotive sellers. For real estate agents, the tool is handy for qualifying leads, vast-scale analysis, and real-time measurement. With the help of this new platform, prospective buyers can get a richer, more interactive experience, which will help them in making quicker decisions.

The use of this new platform is not limited to real estate, the automotive, the tourism industry and education sector can also make use of the Viewplex 360-degree tours. In Education, students can learn new places and new museums with an immersive 360 image experience. Automotive dealers can take advantage of this platform to gather 360-degree interior images of a car in order to give clients a better view of their purchase, while the tourism industry can benefit from the platform as visitors can now virtually view the place they are going to visit, before making reservations.

More information about the product features and pricing is available on https://www.viewplex.io/

