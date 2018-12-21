

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com (AMZN) announced plans for the first Mississippi fulfillment center to be located in Marshall County. The facility will create 850 full-time jobs.



Amazon employees at the 554,000-square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship items such as lawn and garden products, toiletries, and other household consumer goods.



On top of Amazon's $15 minimum wage, the company offers full-time employees benefits, which include comprehensive healthcare from day one, 401(k) with 50 percent match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and Amazon's Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.



