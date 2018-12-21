

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With just hours to go before a midnight deadline, the U.S. government seems headed toward a partial shutdown amid a dispute over funding for President Donald Trump's controversial wall on the border with Mexico.



The currently Republican-controlled House voted 217 to 185 in favor of a short-term spending bill late Thursday, although the bill includes $5 billion for the construction of the wall opposed by Democrats.



House Republicans took up the bill, which also provides $7.8 billion for disaster relief, after Trump said he would not sign a stopgap spending approved the Senate that did not include wall funding.



The Senate bill passed by a voice vote Wednesday night would fund key government agencies through February 8th but pushes a debate over funding for the wall into the next Congress, when Democrats will control the House.



'Tonight the House passed a Continuing Resolution to keep the government open, secure our borders, and provide relief to communities harmed by natural disasters,' said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.



He added, 'Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats now have to decide whether it is worth shutting down the government to keep us from securing our border.'



The Senate is not expected to pass a spending bill including wall funding, as Democratic votes would be needed to reach the 60-vote threshold.



The impasse comes as lawmakers face a midnight deadline to fund key government agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security, the State Department and the Interior Department.



In posts on Twitter, Trump sought to blame Democrats for the potential shutdown after previously saying he would be 'proud to shut down the government for border security,' an issue that helped propel him to the White House.



'The Democrats, whose votes we need in the Senate, will probably vote against Border Security and the Wall even though they know it is DESPERATELY NEEDED,' Trump tweeted.



'If the Dems vote no, there will be a shutdown that will last for a very long time,' he added. 'People don't want Open Borders and Crime!'



In a subsequent tweet, Trump urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., to employ the so-called 'nuclear option' and eliminate the filibuster in the Senate in order to pass a spending bill with wall funding.



McConnell has previously been unwilling to eliminate the filibuster due in part to concerns about the impact of the move if Democrats reclaim control of the Senate.



A recent Quinnipiac University National Poll found that 62 percent of voters oppose shutting down the government over differences about funding for the border wall compared to just 34 percent that support a shutdown over the wall.



Fifty-nine percent of Republicans support shutting down the government over the wall but are the only listed party, gender, education, age or racial group supporting a shutdown.



If there is a shutdown, 51 percent of voters would blame Trump and Republicans in Congress more, while 37 percent would blame Democrats in Congress more.



Trump insisted throughout his presidential campaign that the border wall would be paid for by Mexico and has recently suggested the cost of the wall will be offset by a new U.S. trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.



'Mexico is paying (indirectly) for the Wall through the new USMCA, the replacement for NAFTA! Far more money coming to the U.S.' Trump said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.



He added, 'Because of the tremendous dangers at the Border, including large scale criminal and drug inflow, the United States Military will build the Wall!'



White House officials have had difficulty backing up Trump's claims about the impact of the trade agreement but previously suggested the president can go around Democratic lawmakers in order to fund construction of the wall.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX