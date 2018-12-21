Essence Group Paves the Way With State-of-the-Art Functionality for Monitored Security

HERZLIYA, Israel, December 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Essence Group, the global leader in the development and production of wireless solutions for monitored security of the residential and SMB market, is developing next generation security solutions to reinvent the way security monitoring stations protect their customers.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801434/Essence_Group_Logo.jpg )



For nearly 25 years, Essence has pioneered how we approach security, convenience, and communication with their innovative smart security solutions. Essence Group solutions currently protect three million homes and businesses worldwide. Their approach to secure living is what perfectly places Essence Group to understand the issues related to 21st century security.

The company is due to release its next generation professional security platform that leverages this know-how, and utilizes state-of-the-art technologies such as IoT infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and big data to provide customers with the highest level of protection in these challenging times.

"Our top-level security provides new solutions that will change the monitored security services industry, utilizing the newest technologies to not only provide the highest standards of safety and peace of mind, but also making it easy with a seamless user experience. It is the most cyber protected system in the industry to date," said Essence Chairman and CEO Dr. Haim Amir.

Highlighting this point is that Essence is now able to prevent the hacking of Mifaire tags. Mifaire tag hacking has created security breaches for multiple monitoring and access control companies worldwide. Any company that uses Mifaire tags can use this new solution to stop intruders from imitating the signal that disarms an alarm system or allows access to a building or office.

Initial tests have shown a system with superb customer experience for the end user and for the monitoring station, including: near real time alerting for the monitoring station; automated decision making; streaming HD video over long range wireless channels; anti-jamming of RF channels to ensure continual service.

About Essence

Essence is a global provider of IoT connected-living solutions for communication, security and healthcare service providers, serving households and small-medium businesses. Leveraging 23 years of experience and innovation with a global presence and 20 million devices deployed worldwide, Essence is committed to developing and supporting solutions that enhance partners' businesses and enable people to live fuller, better lives. The multiple award-winning Care@Home Multi-Service Platform is an Aging-in-Place product suite offering seamless home care monitoring indoors and outdoors, allowing independence for seniors and peace of mind to their loved ones.

