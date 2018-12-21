

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia producer price inflation accelerated slightly in November, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Friday.



Producer prices rose 5.4 percent year-on-year in November after a rise of 5.3 percent in October.



Domestic market prices increased 6.9 percent annually following a 6.6 percent rise in the previous month.



Manufacturing prices grew 4.3 percent in November and prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply increased 9.6 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent in November.



Domestic and foreign market prices grew by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



