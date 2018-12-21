sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Directors' and PDMR's Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2018 / ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC (the "Company") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of the Company, and Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer and persons closely associated with Mr. Flynn, on 20 December 2018 and 21 December 2018 respectively.

On 20 December 2018, an entity in which Mr. Stan has a beneficial interest, acquired 13,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of approximately 138p per Share.

On 21 December 2018, Mr. Flynn and his wife, Mrs. Louise Flynn, reinvested previously received dividends from the Company and acquired 125 Shares and 19 Shares respectively, at a price of approximately 138p per share.

All transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Stan is 226,015 Shares and the total beneficial holding of Mr. Flynn and persons closely associated is 30,526 Shares representing 0.12% and 0.02% respectively, of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Directors' Share Dealings - Further information

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Robert Stan

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

138.0578p

13,000

d.

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

13,000

138.0578p

e.

Date of the transaction

20 December 2018

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Kevin Flynn

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

137.57p

125

d.

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

125

137.57p

e.

Date of the transaction

21 December 2018

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Louise Flynn

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Person closely associated with Mr. Kevin Flynn

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Acquisition

Price(s)

Volume(s)

137.58p

19

d.

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

19

137.58p

e.

Date of the transaction

21 December 2018

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

BMO Capital Markets Limited

+44 (0) 20 7664 8020

Jeffrey Couch / Tom Rider

Canaccord Genuity Limited

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Martin Davison / James Asensio

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / James Bavister / David McKeown

Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth mainly through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

