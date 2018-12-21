Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Directors' and PDMR's Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2018 / ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC (the "Company") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of the Company, and Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer and persons closely associated with Mr. Flynn, on 20 December 2018 and 21 December 2018 respectively.
On 20 December 2018, an entity in which Mr. Stan has a beneficial interest, acquired 13,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of approximately 138p per Share.
On 21 December 2018, Mr. Flynn and his wife, Mrs. Louise Flynn, reinvested previously received dividends from the Company and acquired 125 Shares and 19 Shares respectively, at a price of approximately 138p per share.
All transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.
Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Stan is 226,015 Shares and the total beneficial holding of Mr. Flynn and persons closely associated is 30,526 Shares representing 0.12% and 0.02% respectively, of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.
Directors' Share Dealings - Further information
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Robert Stan
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
LEI
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
• Aggregated volume
• Price
13,000
138.0578p
e.
Date of the transaction
20 December 2018
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Kevin Flynn
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
LEI
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
• Aggregated volume
• Price
125
137.57p
e.
Date of the transaction
21 December 2018
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Louise Flynn
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Person closely associated with Mr. Kevin Flynn
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
LEI
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Acquisition
d.
Aggregated information
• Aggregated volume
• Price
19
137.58p
e.
Date of the transaction
21 December 2018
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
For further information:
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Website:
www.anglopacificgroup.com
BMO Capital Markets Limited
+44 (0) 20 7664 8020
Jeffrey Couch / Tom Rider
Canaccord Genuity Limited
+44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Martin Davison / James Asensio
Peel Hunt LLP
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Ross Allister / James Bavister / David McKeown
Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)
+44 (0) 20 3757 4997
Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers
Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth mainly through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.
