Stellwagen Closes New Leasing Agreements Covering Malaysia, Mexico, Norway and Russia

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellwagen Group has today announced the closing of a number of significant international aircraft leasing transactions. This includes two Airbus A320 aircraft, which are on lease to the Mexican owned Interjet Airlines. In addition, the company has acquired an A330-300 on lease to Air Asia and a Boeing 737-800 on lease with Norwegian Airlines. The three narrow body aircraft were manufactured in 2017 and the widebody was manufactured in 2015. These are the latest additions to Stellwagen's rapidly growing portfolio.

Stellwagen is also announcing the closing of a fifth aircraft, an Airbus A321, which is on lease with Red Wings airlines in Russia, as part of its joint venture with Canadian private equity group Almada Inc., based in Toronto.

David Butler, Group CEO, Stellwagen Group, said: "The Stellwagen Group is very pleased to announce the closing of these five aircraft. We are now well positioned to further develop our leasing pipeline, along with our growing international presence as we head into 2019."

About Stellwagen Group

The Stellwagen Group is a specialized Asset Manager focused on managing aviation assets and investments for institutional investors. Through its deep understanding of aviation assets and financial instruments, the Group creates bespoke investment vehicles designed to provide its institutional partners with above average risk adjusted returns. Stellwagen Group is based in Dublin Ireland with offices in Stamford, CT, USA and London, England.

About Seraph Aviation Management

Based in Dublin, Seraph Aviation Management is a leading provider of aircraft management services. It offers a broad range of aircraft and lease management services to customers in the airline, manufacturing, and finance sectors. It manages investment strategies for its investors and is not an asset owner. Seraph Aviation Management was acquired in 2015 by Stellwagen and re-branded. Previously, Seraph Aviation Management was operating as Volito Aviation Services Ireland.

