Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas receives 198 MW order for largest wind park in Russia

Marking another key milestone in establishing the Russian wind industry, Vestas has been awarded an order for the 198 MW Kamensko-Krasnosulinsky project from WEDF Second Wind Farm LLC, a joint venture between Rusnano and Fortum. Located in the Rostov region, the project will comprise 52 V126-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.8 Power Optimised Mode and will as Russia's largest wind farm be a significant contribution to the country's goal to develop a strong local renewable energy sector.

As part of the project, Vestas and its partners will create local jobs and expand the Russian wind energy industry through its strong local manufacturing and supply capacity, including blade and tower factories as well as a nacelle-assembly-line. The order is Vestas' second order from its framework agreement with Rusnano and Fortum to supply wind energy solutions for projects in the world's fourth largest electricity market.

"The order from Fund (WEDF) became possible because of the joint localisation programme realised in Russia by Vestas and RUSNANO. The established joint ventures will provide the necessary degree of localisation of wind turbine elements for the construction of wind farms in Russia", says Alisher Bakhadyrovich Kalanova, Head of the Investment Division of RES UK Rosnano LLC.

"This order marks another milestone for Vestas playing a key role, together with our local partners, in expanding the wind energy industry in the world's fourth largest electricity market. By delivering efficient wind energy solutions, local manufacturing and supply-chain expertise and market-leading cost of energy, we areable to create maximum value for our customer's business case", states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines. Turbine delivery and installation is planned for the fourth quarter of 2019.

