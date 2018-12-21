WALLIX: EBRC and WALLIX Group join forces to strengthen the protection of critical assets in Europe

EBRC (European Business Reliance Centre), IT service operator specialized in the management of sensitive information and WALLIX Group, a European publisher of Privileged Access Management (PAM) software, partnered with the aim of setting up "by design" protection of IT systems and guaranteeing the companies' trust in digital.

EBRC and WALLIX want to provide businesses and organisations with the means to implement a cyber-resilience strategy to deal with digital environments that are increasingly exposed to risks of cyber-attacks and subject to extremely stringent regulatory constraints, particularly in the fields of finance, health and the public sector.

WALLIX helps organisations protect their critical IT infrastructures by securing and tracing access to servers, terminals and connected objects in the cloud environment. By encouraging organisations to design their cybersecurity policy according to the "Privacy & Security by Design" principle, WALLIX also enables them to meet compliance requirements and changes in regulations.

Since its creation in 2000, EBRC has positioned itself as a specialist in the management and protection of sensitive information and has developed an offer that is unique in the market as it integrates the full value chain: consultancy, outsourcing, cloud, security, business continuity and data centres enabling it to offer a cyber-resilient service offering. This offering is aligned with the highest level of requirements, including international standards and certifications: ISO 27001, ISO 22301, ISO 20000, PCI DSS and Tier IV, to name a few.

By relying on a trusted European partner such as WALLIX, EBRC further strengthens the value of its offering for the protection of business-critical data. Thus, EBRC offers WALLIX Bastion for the implementation of strategic IT projects within a standardised environment. The clients of EBRC's subsidiary, Digora, can enjoy the benefits of the Bastion solution.

By striking up this partnership, the two entities contribute to strengthen trust in digital by making a simplified cybersecurity solution available to organisations in order to ensure their compliance with all regulations.

Yves Reding, EBRC CEO

"The confidentiality, high availability and protection of data are among the highest priorities on Information Systems Managers' agendas. This also involves meeting ever-increasing needs with regard to traceability of interactions with business' digital assets. With WALLIX's Bastion, we are strengthening the framework of trust that we have implemented within EBRC since 2000. In addition, we are particularly pleased to have selected a European solution, making WALLIX a strategic partner within the framework of our integrated "Trusted Services Europe" offer."

Jean-Noël de Galzain, Chairman of the Management Board of WALLIX GROUP

"WALLIX and EBRC have based their offer on the alarming observation of the increase in threats in cyberspace and the failure to take the associated risks into account. Our two entities share the same vision of a digital world which must move towards greater compliance, trust and security. By entering into this partnership, we are able to offer a simple way of achieving that objective."

ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX Group is a European specialist in privileged account governance. In response to recent regulatory change (NIS/GDPR in Europe and OVIs in France) and the cybersecurity threats affecting all companies today, WALLIX's products and solutions help users protect their critical IT assets. The WALLIX Bastion secures access to servers, terminals and connected objects. It is the first market solution to have been awarded first-level security certification (CSPN) by France's National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) and thus meets all of the criteria for regulatory compliance. The DataPeps solution protects corporate data by providing an end-to-end encryption software component in SaaS mode, enabling organizations to meet the requirements imposed under the GDPR.

WALLIX assists more than 670 companies and organizations in improving their access management every single day. Its solutions are marketed through a network of more than 130 resellers and trained and accredited integrators. Listed on Euronext under the code ALLIX, WALLIX Group is a leader on the PAM market with a strong presence throughout Europe and EMEA. Alain Afflelou, Dassault Aviation, Gulf Air, Maroc Telecom, McDonald's, Michelin, and PSA Peugeot-Citroën trust WALLIX to secure their information systems.



WALLIX Bastion was a winner at the 2016 Computing Security Awards and has been rated Best Buy by SC Magazine, as well as being named among the PAM leaders in the Product and Innovation categories of the KuppingerCole 2017 Leadership Compass report. The company is a member of Bpifrance Excellence, a champion of the Pôle Systematic Paris Region cluster and a founding member of the Hexatrust grouping of cybersecurity companies. In 2017, WALLIX Group was included in Forbes France's Futur40 ranking of fastest-growing listed companies, and has joined the Tech 40 index.

ABOUT EBRC

An ICT specialist founded in 2000 in Luxembourg, EBRC has become a European stakeholder that stands out by meeting the challenges of sensitive information and infrastructure management through six "Trusted" offers: Trusted Advisory Services, Trusted Managed Services, Trusted Cloud Europe, Trusted Security Europe, Trusted Resilience Services and Trusted Data Centre Services. The mastery, integration and certification of the entire value chain enables its customers to enjoy a comprehensive, end-to-end service.

EBRC meets the expectations of local and international customers requiring high-level guarantees in terms of risk management, level of service, compliance with the regulatory framework and quality of ICT operations.

With a strong historical presence in the banking and financial market, EBRC has developed unique know-how with regard to designing, implementing and operating critical e-Business and e-Commerce infrastructures and also offers its expertise to global stakeholders in industry, the e-Payment sector, the e-Commerce sector, the media industry, international institutions, the health industry, and many more.



