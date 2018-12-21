BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - November 2018
|BH MACRO LIMITED
MONTHLY SHAREHOLDER REPORT:
NOVEMBER 2018
|BH Macro Limited
|Overview
|Manager:
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP ("BHCM")
Administrator:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited ("Northern Trust")
Corporate Broker:
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Listing:
London Stock Exchange (Premium Listing)
|BH Macro Limited ("BHM") is a closed-ended investment company, registered and incorporated in Guernsey on 17 January 2007 (Registration Number: 46235).
BHM invests all of its assets (net of short-term working capital) in the ordinary shares of Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the "Fund").
BHM was admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 14 March 2007.
|Total Assets:
|$499 mm¹
|1. As at 30 November 2018. Source: BHM's administrator, Northern Trust.
|Summary Information
|BH Macro Limited NAV per Share (Calculated as at 30 November 2018)
BH Macro Limited NAV per Share % Monthly Change
|Source: Fund NAV data is provided by the administrator of the Fund, International Fund Services (Ireland) Limited ("IFS"). BHM NAV and NAV per Share data is provided by BHM's administrator, Northern Trust. BHM NAV per Share % Monthly Change is calculated by BHCM. BHM NAV data is unaudited and net of all investment management and all other fees and expenses payable by BHM. In addition, the Fund is subject to an operational services fee.
With effect from 1 April 2017, the management fee is 0.5% per annum. BHM's investment in the Fund is subject to an operational services fee of 0.5% per annum.
No management fee or operational services fee is charged in respect of performance related growth of NAV for each class of share in excess of its level on 1 April 2017 as if the tender offer commenced by BHM on 27 January 2017 had completed on 1 April 2017.
NAV performance is provided for information purposes only. Shares in BHM do not necessarily trade at a price equal to the prevailing NAV per Share.
Data as at 30 November 2018
PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.
|ASC 820 Asset Valuation Categorisation on a non look-through basis*
ASC 820 Asset Valuation Categorisation on a look-through basis*
Performance Review
|Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited
|Unaudited as at 30 November 2018
Source: BHCM
* This data is unaudited and has been calculated by BHCM using the same methodology as that used in the most recent audited financial statements of the Fund. The relative size of each category is subject to change. Sum may not total 100% due to rounding.
Level 1: This represents the level of assets in the portfolio which are priced using unadjusted quoted prices in active markets that are accessible at the measurement date for identical, unrestricted assets or liabilities.
Level 2: This represents the level of assets in the portfolio which are priced using either (i) quoted prices that are identical or similar in markets that are not active or (ii) model-derived valuations for which all significant inputs are observable, either directly or indirectly in active markets.
Level 3: This represents the level of assets in the portfolio which are priced or valued using inputs that are both significant to the fair value measurement and are not observable directly or indirectly in an active market.
At NAV: This represents the level of assets in the portfolio that are invested in other Brevan Howard funds and priced or valued at NAV.
Source: BHCM
* This data reflects the combined ASC 820 levels of the Fund and the underlying allocations in which the Fund is invested, proportional to each of the underlying allocation's weighting in the Fund's portfolio. The data is unaudited and has been calculated by BHCM using the same methodology as that used in the most recent audited financial statements of the Fund and any underlying funds (as the case may be). The relative size of each category is subject to change. Sum may not total 100% due to rounding.
Level 1: This represents the level of assets in the portfolio which are priced using unadjusted quoted prices in active markets that are accessible at the measurement date for identical, unrestricted assets or liabilities.
Level 2: This represents the level of assets in the portfolio which are priced using either (i) quoted prices that are identical or similar in markets that are not active or (ii) model-derived valuations for which all significant inputs are observable, either directly or indirectly in active markets.
Level 3: This represents the level of assets in the portfolio which are priced or valued using inputs that are both significant to the fair value measurement and are not observable directly or indirectly in an active market.
The information in this section has been provided to BHM by BHCM.
In November, trading strategies in FX were positive overall, with gains from tactical trading of GBP as well as some EM currency pairs being partially offset by small losses in other currencies including JPY and EUR. Interest rate trading was slightly negative overall, with gains in volatility positions and basis trading strategies being offset by directional and relative value trading strategies.
The performance review and attributions are derived from data calculated by BHCM, based on total performance data for each period provided by the Fund's administrator (IFS) and risk data provided by BHCM, as at 30 November 2018.
Manager's Market Review and Outlook
Performance by Asset Class
Monthly, quarterly and annual contribution (%) to the performance of BHM USD Shares (net of fees and expenses) by asset class as at 30 November 2018
PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.
Methodology and Definition of Contribution to Performance:
Attribution by asset class is produced at the instrument level, with adjustments made based on risk estimates. The above asset classes are categorised as follows:
"Rates": interest rates markets
"Equity": equity markets including indices and other derivatives
Performance by Strategy Group
Monthly, quarterly and annual contribution (%) to the performance of BHM USD Shares (net of fees and expenses) by strategy group as at 30 November 2018
PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.
Methodology and Definition of Contribution to Performance:
Strategy Group attribution is approximate and has been derived by allocating each trader book in the Fund to a single category. In cases where a trader book has activity in more than one category, the most relevant category has been selected.
The above strategies are categorised as follows:
"Macro": multi-asset global markets, mainly directional (for the Fund, the majority of risk in this category is in rates)
"Systematic": rules-based futures trading
"Rates": developed interest rates markets
"FX": global FX forwards and options
"Equity": global equity markets including indices and other derivatives
"Credit": corporate and asset-backed indices, bonds and CDS
"EMG": global emerging markets
"Commodity": liquid commodity futures and options
The information in this section has been provided to BHM by BHCM
US
The macro data were solid in November. Real GDP growth is tracking near 3% at an annual rate in the current quarter and the labour market slowed only a little in the latest release. Headline inflation is following energy prices down but core inflation is maintaining its momentum. While financial markets are grappling with a number of prominent risks, the Federal Reserve delivered its final rate hike of the year in December. The Fed pointed to "some further" rate hikes in 2019, although the timing and pace will be data-dependent. Elsewhere in Washington, partisan battles on a range of issues heated up in the wake of the midterm elections which saw Democrats take control of the House.
UK
The focus in UK markets continues to be on Brexit. More recently, 48 letters from Conservative MPs triggered a vote of confidence on Prime Minister Theresa May's leadership of the Conservative Party, which caused the pound to temporarily fall below 1.25 against the dollar, the lowest level since April 2017. However, the Prime Minster successfully fended off the leadership challenge winning 200 (against 117) votes from Conservative MPs. However, PM May only won the vote after announcing she would not lead the Conservative Party at the next scheduled general election in 2022. Furthermore, despite PM May's win, the vote still signals that there is not enough parliamentary support for PM May's current Brexit deal (or any Brexit outcome for that matter), which is why she had delayed the Brexit vote in parliament in the first place. The parliament vote is now expected to take place before 21 January 2019 as PM May attempts to negotiate an improved deal with the EU. Meanwhile, the Brexit-induced uncertainty has caused economic activity to moderate, with surveys suggesting GDP should grow around 0.2% q/q in Q4. The uncertainty has also caused the market to price out expectations of a Bank of England rate hike; a full rate hike is now only priced in by early 2020, compared to autumn-2019 priced a month prior. This is despite the fact that wage inflation (which is reflective of underlying inflationary pressure) has continued to pick up, reaching a rate of 3.3% y/y (the fastest pace since 2008) and the labour market continues to perform well, with unemployment remaining at a near-decade low of 4.1%.
EMU
Following disappointing GDP data for the EMU in Q3, the Composite PMI fell further in November, to its lowest level since the end of 2014. This outcome continues to dismantle the enduring recovery scenario envisaged by both the consensus and European Central Bank ("ECB"), together with further slowdown and a combination of domestic weakness (reflecting weak potential growth) and weaker global demand. Regarding consumer prices, EMU headline inflation fell to 2.0% y/y in November, from 2.2% in October, and EMU Core inflation also fell to 1.0% from 1.1%, confirming that underlying inflation remains subdued and shows little sign of a 'self-sustaining' convergence process to target. Indeed, with the exception of wages (which are responding with the usual lag to past growth) incoming data since June have suggested the opposite, with the slowdown in activity not appearing to signal a convincing end to the inertia in Core inflation going forward.
Nonetheless, the ECB confirmed it would end net quantitative easing purchases at the end of December. The 2019 ECB GDP growth forecast of 1.7% (versus 1.8% in September) seems optimistic, based on a quarterly profile of 0.5% q/q on average. However, while keeping a balanced growth assessment of risks, the Council acknowledged that "the balance of risks is moving to the downside". Despite some meaningful downwards revision to Core inflation, the Core inflation projections appear optimistic too, and are envisaged to rise from just 1.0% in 2018 to 1.4% in 2019, 1.6% in 2020 and 1.8% in 2021. The ECB intends to reinvest principal payments for "an extended period of time past the date when it [the Governing Council] starts raising the key ECB interest rates…"; likely to try and temper the tightening impact of the decision to end net purchases. However, the rate forward guidance remained unchanged, with Mario Draghi expecting rates to remain at their present levels "at least through the summer of 2019, and in any case for as long as necessary…".
Japan
Japanese real GDP fell at an annual rate of 2.5% in Q3, with reversals from Q2 in private consumption, investment and exports. Q4 data so far have been mixed but do not corroborate further weakness. Import prices jumped in October, following two weaker months. The Economy Watchers Survey strengthened. The services Markit Purchasing Managers' Index ("PMI") was flat in November at a relatively high level, while the manufacturing PMI edged down.
Inflation data continue to disappoint. Western core prices (Consumer Price Index excluding all food and energy) edged up 0.1% in October, but have risen a mere 0.4% over the last twelve months. Tokyo prices were flat in November. Various factors influencing the inflation outlook appear to have improved somewhat on balance, though not uniformly. Consumer inflation expectations have increased 0.3 pp over the last two months to its highest level in three years. Wage data do not show a consistent acceleration, but the pace of gains did step up, and the y/y growth rate in contractual earnings is at the high end of the range. The yen-dollar exchange rate has been range bound in the last 2-1/2 months, though the most recent data are at the stronger end of the range. With the decline in real GDP in Q3, the Cabinet Office's estimate of the output gap fell back to neutral.
The Bank of Japan ("BoJ") has been relatively quiet this month. Governor Kuroda denied some market commentary that the recent slowing in the pace of bond buying represents a stealth tightening. BoJ policy is to control the ten year Japanese Government Bond rate at about zero. The policy has tended to be implemented both by public announcements to set market expectations and bond buying. A stealth tightening would seem to be counter-productive; it would invite speculation, which would be inimical to its goals. Moreover, the proof is in the interest rate, which has edged down of late. BoJ policy is not to buy more bonds than necessary to control rates.
