Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 898037 ISIN: FI0009900401 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Olvi Oyj: Olvi:SHARE REPURCHASE 21.12.2018

Olvi PlcStock Exchange Release21.12.2018 SHARE REPURCHASE 21.12.2018 In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Trade date 21.12.2018 Bourse trade Buy Share OLVAS Amount 2 100SharesTotal cost 66 883.11EURAverage price/ share 31.8491EUR Company now holds a total of 21 478 shares including the shares repurchased on 21.12.2018 On behalf of Olvi Plc Nordea Bank Finland Plc Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki For more information, please contact: Lasse Aho Managing Director, Olvi Plc tel. +358 17 838 5200 or +358 400 203 600 www.olvi.fi

Attachment

  • Olvi_21.12_trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/71a8caf1-388d-43e6-a04c-9684129084fe)

