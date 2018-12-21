Attachment
BrancheGetränke/Tabak
AktienmarktSonstige
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|17:41
|Olvi Oyj: Olvi:SHARE REPURCHASE 21.12.2018
|Olvi PlcStock Exchange Release21.12.2018 SHARE REPURCHASE 21.12.2018 In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Trade date 21.12.2018 Bourse trade Buy Share OLVAS Amount 2 100SharesTotal cost 66 883.11EURAverage...
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|Olvi Oyj: SHARE REPURCHASE 20.12.2018
|Olvi PlcStock Exchange Release20.12.2018 SHARE REPURCHASE 20.12.2018 In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Trade date 20.12.2018 Bourse trade Buy Share OLVAS Amount 1 738SharesTotal cost 55 978.37EURAverage...
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Olvi Oyj: Olvi:SHARE REPURCHASE 19.12.2018
|Olvi PlcStock Exchange Release19.12.2018 SHARE REPURCHASE 19.12.2018 In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Trade date 19.12.2018 Bourse trade Buy Share OLVAS Amount 850SharesTotal cost 27 554,28EURAverage...
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|Olvi Oyj: Olvi:SHARE REPURCHASE 18.12.2018
|Olvi PlcStock Exchange Release18.12.2018 SHARE REPURCHASE 18.12.2018 In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Trade date 18.12.2018 Bourse trade Buy Share OLVAS Amount 736SharesTotal cost 23 478,40EURAverage...
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|Olvi Oyj: Notification of Manager's Transactions
|OLVI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 DEC 2018 AT 9.00 am
OLVI PLC: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name ...
► Artikel lesen
