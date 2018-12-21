Oceanco Delivers Project Bravo

ALBLASSERDAM, Netherlands, December 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Oceanco delivered the groundbreaking 109m/357ft yacht "Project Bravo" to her proud owners on 20 December. Bravo represents a new direction for Oceanco- the LIFE Design-which takes its acronym from the words "Lengthened, Innovative, Fuel efficient and Eco-friendly." She has a single tiered engine room that allows for an optimized long and slender hull shape, resulting in a reduction in overall propulsion power demand. Furthermore, the hull form affords enhanced space for guest accommodations.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801745/Oceanco_Bravo_Delivery.jpg )



This unique vessel with naval architecture and engineering by Lateral, exterior design by Nuvolari Lenard and interior by Reymond Langton Design has been on fast track since she was launched on 17 November. She recently completed successful sea trials in winter conditions- meeting, and exceeding performance expectations and predictions. Following her holiday delivery, Bravo is expected to return to Oceanco after the New Year for some final touches.

"The excellent sea keeping and performance demonstrated during Bravo's sea trials confirmed that the LIFE Design qualities are indeed embedded in Bravo's DNA," says James Roy, Managing Director of Lateral. "Coupled with her hybrid propulsion system, Bravo delivers exceptional performance and is configured to offer multiple operational modes, each matched to the variable operating profile of a yacht designed to adventure autonomously across the world's oceans."

Despite the extensive size of Bravo, Nuvolari Lenard created a stunning low profile with exquisite proportions reminiscent of a sport yacht rather than a superyacht. "This new style will certainly create a new design stream," says Carlo Nuvolari, partner in Nuvolari Lenard.

The sleek and sporty yacht also offers many special features, including a heli-landing platform, on both the foredeck and the aft deck, a large tender garage and dedicated equipment stowage, providing plenty of space for a large selection of water toys. She also has a large spa that includes a sauna, steam room, massage room, plunge pool and rain shower. Also, on the lower deck are a complete gym and a generous and luxurious Beach Club.

The interior is a sophisticated elegant contemporary design that features light maple wood and white pearl lacquer with contrasting accents of walnut and ebony. "We worked very closely with the Owner to find the perfect artisans and craftsmen in creating bespoke artworks, fabrics and signature furniture pieces that reflect the Owner's style and essence and combine to create a warm, inviting environment for all on board, " says Pascale Reymond, partner in Reymond Langton Design.

"Oceanco credits the success of this extraordinay new benchmark yacht to the dedicated team effort of all individuals at Oceanco, Lateral, both design studios, Burgess, and the Owner's team", says project director Edske Smit.

We are confident Bravo will be seen as a standout yacht in the Superyacht Industry.

www.builtbyoceanco.com