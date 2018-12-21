CipherLoc Corporation to Present at IEEE CCWC 2019

CipherLoc and Northern Arizona University to Jointly Present on CipherLoc's Polymorphic Approach Using PUF Technologies

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2018 / CipherLoc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK), a leading provider of highly-secure data protection technology, today announced it has been selected in conjunction with Northern Arizona University (NAU) to jointly present a paper at the IEEE CCWC 2019 conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"It is extremely difficult to have a paper selected for presentation at an IEEE conference given the significance of the audience on a global basis. The IEEE Computing and Communication Workshop and Conference (CCWC) is the perfect venue to rapidly expand awareness of CipherLoc's unique Polymorphic Encryption Engine and its unparalleled capabilities for data security. We are honored that IEEE recognized the importance of our unique encryption approach using a simulated secured Physically Unclonable Function (PUF) crypto table. The CipherLoc and NAU paper further describes a method that enables public and private key exchanges while leveraging the power of polymorphic encryption to provide a highly secured solution," said Michael DeLaGarza, CEO of CipherLoc Corporation.

Dr. Albert Carlson, Chief Scientist at CipherLoc Corporation, and NAU will jointly present the paper at the IEEE CCWC conference in January 2019.

"This is an exciting and auspicious start to 2019, a year in which we expect substantial growth for CipherLoc," said Dr. Milton Mattox, Chief Operating Officer at CipherLoc. "In addition to our initial partnership program previously announced, we now have several additional contracts in discussion with both commercial and government entities. We are also in discussion with additional prospective partners and customers on the federal government side of our business. As part of this rapid expansion of our sales funnel, our platforms have undergone extensive testing and validation over the past several months by many parties. In every case, testing has not only validated our claims, but shown that our polymorphic technology is unparalleled in security and performance. We look forward to capitalizing on the opportunity to share additional information on polymorphic encryption with IEEE's thought leaders from the global computing and communication community in order to promote greater data security for government, commercial and enterprise applications."

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) is the leading professional association for the advancement of technology. With more than 400,000 members in more than 160 countries, IEEE is the world's largest technical professional society.

The IEEE Computing and Communication Workshop and Conference (CCWC) aims to bring together scholars and corporate technology scientists from different disciplinary backgrounds to emphasize dissemination of ongoing research in the fields of in computing and communication. The conference includes a peer-reviewed program of technical sessions, special sessions, business application sessions, tutorials, and demonstration sessions.

About CipherLoc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK)

CipherLoc Corporation is a data security solutions company whose vision is simple - Protect the World's Data. Our highly innovative solutions are based on our patented Polymorphic Cipher Engine, which is designed to enable an ironclad layer of protection to be added to existing products, services, or applications. We deliver solutions that are highly secure, synergistic, and scalable. In short, we keep information safe in today's highly dangerous world. For further information, please go to www.cipherloc.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

The information found in this Press Release does not and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction based upon the information found in this Press Release.

