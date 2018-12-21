

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session with a slight increase, but was little changed overall. Traders were in a cautious mood heading into the weekend, especially with the Christmas holiday approaching.



The threat of a U.S. government shutdown also weighed on sentiment at the end of the trading week. Lawmakers appear to be at an impasse over funding for President Donald Trump's controversial wall on the border with Mexico.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.03 percent Friday and finished at 8,417.29. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.18 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.14 percent.



The index heavyweights turned in a mixed performance Friday. Novartis fell 0.7 percent, Nestle climbed 0.6 percent and Roche ended the day unchanged.



Lonza was among the weakest performing stocks of the session, sinking 3.6 percent. Givaudan also finished lower by 1.6 percent.



Julius Baer climbed 1.7 percent, Credit Suisse advanced 1.6 percent and UBS added 0.9 percent.



Swatch Group increased 1 percent and rival Richemont rose 0.7 percent.



