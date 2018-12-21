Perisson Petroleum Corporation: Perisson Receives Confirmation of Deposit as First Step in Its USD $50 million Financing

Not for Dissemination to United States Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2018 / Perisson Petroleum Corporation ("Perisson" or the "Company") (TSXV: POG) is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from Lan-cheng Limited, General Partner to Lan-cheng Westcity LP, a private investment fund (the "Fund") that the Fund has initiated the transfer of a deposit to Perisson in the aggregate amount of USD $1,000,000.

Under the terms of the Financing previously announced on December 10, 2018, the Fund agreed to make a deposit towards the Financing on or before December 21, 2018 and has satisfied this requirement with the transfer that was initiated today. Closing of the Financing is scheduled to occur on or before January 31, 2019. The deposit funds are to be held in trust by Perisson pending closing.

Highlights of the Financing are as follows:

Aggregate gross proceeds of up to USD $50,000,000 (the "Financing")

Approximate price of USD $0.95413 per Unit (the "Offering Price")

Up to 52,403,562 units of the Company ("Units")

Each Unit to consist of one common share (a "Unit Share") of the Corporation and one non-transferrable put option (the "Put Option")

Each Put Option, if exercised, obligates the Company after five years to repurchase for cancellation the Unit Shares for the amount of the purchase price plus 12.5%

Put Options can be cancelled by the Company if it achieves any of the following financial milestones:

completion of a dual listing of its common shares on the TSX Exchange and the Hong Kong Exchange; or

annual financial results of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) exceeding CAD $100 million; or

net asset value on the Company's balance sheet in excess of CAD $1.0 billion.

Ultimately it is the capability of the Fund's investors that will determine the success of the Financing. The Financing is not a "bought-deal" and therefore there is no guarantee that the Financing will close at the USD $50 million amount. The Unit Shares issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a four month hold period. The Financing is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Lan-Cheng is a private investment fund incorporated in the Cayman Islands and based in Shanghai, China. Over the past 2 years, Lan-cheng has funded capital projects in Asia and Europe with investment value of greater than USD$53,000,000. The chairman of Lan-cheng, Mr. Chien-Hung Yeh, also works as a Professor of Economics at Fudan University in Shanghai, China.

About Perisson Petroleum Corporation

Perisson Petroleum Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trades under the symbol "POG". The Corporation has ownership in certain oil and gas producing properties in the Twining area of Alberta, Canada. The Company also holds a 100% working interest in the VMM-17 block, a license located in the prolific, stable, oil-producing region of the Middle Magdalena Basin in central Colombia.

