Outokumpu Oyj: Outokumpu has signed two new loan agreements totaling EUR 200 million

December 21, 2018 at 8.05 pm EET

Outokumpu has signed two new loan agreements totaling EUR 200 million

Outokumpu has today signed a EUR 120 million long-term Finnvera supported loan facility to finance its DeepMine project in Kemi, Finland. Approximately half of the project's capital expenditure is expected to be financed by loans drawn under the new facility during 2019-2022 with planned maturity in 2030. The facility is secured, and it is guaranteed by Outokumpu Oyj. The facility includes financial covenants on gearing and loans to construction costs -ratio.

Outokumpu has also agreed and drawn a EUR 80 million Finnish pension loan. Furthermore, Outokumpu has prepaid two pension loans totaling EUR 25 million and cancelled a EUR 90 million bilateral loan facility which had its maturity in February 2019.

Says Christoph de la Camp, CFO of Outokumpu: "We are very pleased with the new loan facility supporting the Group's biggest investment project. Investment includes a significant Finnish interest, which made it possible to have Finnvera support for the transaction. Combined with the new pension loan, the facility will clearly improve the debt structure of Outokumpu."

