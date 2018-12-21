sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Outokumpu Oyj: Outokumpu has signed two new loan agreements totaling EUR 200 million

Outokumpu Oyj
Press release
December 21, 2018 at 8.05 pm EET

Outokumpu has signed two new loan agreements totaling EUR 200 million

Outokumpu has today signed a EUR 120 million long-term Finnvera supported loan facility to finance its DeepMine project in Kemi, Finland. Approximately half of the project's capital expenditure is expected to be financed by loans drawn under the new facility during 2019-2022 with planned maturity in 2030. The facility is secured, and it is guaranteed by Outokumpu Oyj. The facility includes financial covenants on gearing and loans to construction costs -ratio.

Outokumpu has also agreed and drawn a EUR 80 million Finnish pension loan. Furthermore, Outokumpu has prepaid two pension loans totaling EUR 25 million and cancelled a EUR 90 million bilateral loan facility which had its maturity in February 2019.

Says Christoph de la Camp, CFO of Outokumpu: "We are very pleased with the new loan facility supporting the Group's biggest investment project. Investment includes a significant Finnish interest, which made it possible to have Finnvera support for the transaction. Combined with the new pension loan, the facility will clearly improve the debt structure of Outokumpu."

For more information:

Investors: Tommi Järvenpää, tel. +358 9 421 3466, +358 40 576 0288
Media: Reeta Kaukiainen, tel. +358 50 522 0924

Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. We aim to be the best value creator in stainless by 2020, through our competitive edge of customer orientation and efficiency. The foundation of our business is our ability to tailor stainless steel into any form and for almost any purpose. Stainless steel is sustainable, durable and designed to last forever. Our customers use it to create civilization's basic structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and various industries. Outokumpu employs 10,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outokumpu.com


