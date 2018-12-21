BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2018 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTC PINK: BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank, today announced that the Board of Directors of BV Financial, Inc. have declared a $0.05 per share dividend to stockholders of record on December 31, 2018 payable on January 7, 2019. Previously, Bay-Vanguard M. H. C., the owner of 2,049,988 shares of BV Financial, Inc., had agreed to waive its right to receive the dividend on its shares.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.

BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of Bay-Vanguard Federal Savings Bank. Bay-Vanguard Federal Savings Bank is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland with four other branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area. The Bank is a full service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses within its market area.

Contact:

Michael J. Dee

Chief Financial Officer

(410) 477- 5000

SOURCE: BV Financial, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/531273/BV-Financial-Inc-Declares-a-Quarterly-Dividend