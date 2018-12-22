sprite-preloader
Medpace Holdings Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASD: MEDP) will replace Green Bancorp Inc. (NASD: GNBC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, January 2, 2019. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASD: VBTX) is acquiring Green Bancorp in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Medpace Holdings provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Life Sciences Tools & Services Sub-Industry index.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2018 PR Newswire