Medpace Holdings Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASD: MEDP) will replace Green Bancorp Inc. (NASD: GNBC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, January 2, 2019. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASD: VBTX) is acquiring Green Bancorp in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.Medpace Holdings provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Life Sciences Tools & Services Sub-Industry index.FOR MORE INFORMATION:David BlitzerManaging Director and Chairman of the Index CommitteeNew York, USA(+1) 212 438 3907david.blitzer@spglobal.comS&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.comMedia Inquiriesspdji_communications@spglobal.comSOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices