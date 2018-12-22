Medpace Holdings Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASD: MEDP) will replace Green Bancorp Inc. (NASD: GNBC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, January 2, 2019. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASD: VBTX) is acquiring Green Bancorp in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
Medpace Holdings provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Life Sciences Tools & Services Sub-Industry index.
