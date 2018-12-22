

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Bonso Electronics International, Inc. (BNSO), on Friday, reported a potential loss of revenue for the fiscal years ending March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020. The tenant at the company's Shenzhen factory has advised Bonso that it intends to terminate the lease agreement prior to the end date of July 31, 2019 as the local environmental protection bureau ordered the tenant to cease production of its primary products.



Bonso Electronics stated that it may experience a potential loss of certain revenue from the lease of its Shenzhen factory commencing on the date of the lease termination.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX