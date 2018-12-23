Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai Appoints Specialist Ophthalmologist to Its Permanent Team of Specialist Consultants

DUBAI, UAE, December 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai (Moorfields) has announced the appointment of its latest specialist ophthalmologist to its growing team of medical specialists based permanently in Dubai. Dr. Luisa M. Sastre, MD, PhD, is a highly experienced Ophthalmologist with a special interest in retinal diseases and especially diabetes-related disorders.

Dr. Luisa M. Sastre, MD, PhD, Specialist Ophthalmologist in Medical Retina, has performed many intravitreal injections for diabetes patients and a large number of surgeries for cataract patients, as well as other procedures including pterygium and minor lid surgeries. Her experience extends to the treatment of other eye diseases such as glaucoma, in addition to her extensive experience in treating children.

Dr. Sastre studied medicine at the Universidad Autonoma Medical School in Madrid-Spain, and was awarded Board Certification in Intensive Care Medicine, and in Ophthalmology. She also holds a PhD in Medicine, and a Masters degree in Healthcare Organisation Leadership from ESADE Business School in Spain. She held a number of posts as a Consultant Ophthalmologist and as an Intensive Care Specialist in several leading private and public hospitals in Madrid, Spain, before relocating to Dubai. In addition to these posts, Dr. Sastre has undertaken medical teaching and charitable activities related to her clinical work.

Commenting on the new appointment, Dr. Ammar Safar, Medical Director at Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai, said: "Medical Retina is a vital service area for us and meets a growing need among the community where we commonly see potentially serious retinal diseases, including those related to diabetes. We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Sastre to Moorfields and her substantial experience and expertise will be of enormous value to the medical retinal team and our patients."

Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai (MEHD) is the first overseas branch of Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the oldest and one of the largest centres for ophthalmic treatment, teaching and research in the world. Located at the Al Razi Medical Complex in Dubai Health Care City, the facility provides day case surgery and outpatient diagnostic and treatment services, for a variety of surgical and non-surgical eye conditions. MEHD will also raise standards for research and teaching in the region. MEHD is owned and managed by the NHS Foundation Trust, and maintains close links with London, to ensure that patients in the GCC receive the best eye care treatment in the world.

