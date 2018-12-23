Stock market indicators in the U.S. are deteriorating. Is there a stock market crash in 2019 underway? After our Global Market Crash In 2019 piece we now look at 12 charts which are, similarly, diverging: some indicators in bearish territory and some not (yet) in bearish shape. The stock market is on pace for its worst December since the Great Depression says CNBC. As a reference this is not a great setup certainly knowing that the worst December was in 1931 at the panic stages of the Great Depression stock market crash! The Dow and S&P 500 closed Monday down 7.6 percent and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...