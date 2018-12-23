sprite-preloader
23.12.2018 | 15:07
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Bitcoin Commerce (bComm) Association: 2019 to Focus on Business, Scaling and Utility

LONDON, December 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Jimmy Nguyen, the bComm Association's Founding President, has a holiday message for the Bitcoin community: "After November's contentious hard fork, let's all turn the page, move forward and grow up as an industry."

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is open for business. BSV is open for everyone to join its mission to fulfil the Satoshi Vision. But what, exactly, is BSV? Put simply:

1) BSV is the world's new money, to fulfil the original 'Satoshi' vision for Bitcoin as global peer-to-peer electronic cash

2) BSV is also the global public blockchain, to power all tokens, smart contracts, and many more advanced data transactions

For further information, interviews or photographs, please contact:

Ed Pownall via ed@pownall.eu or +44-7825-064776


