

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - South Korea's transport ministry said Monday that it would file a criminal complaint against BMW (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) with state prosecutors for allegedly delaying recalls and concealing defects that led to several engine fires in the country.



The ministry also fined the German luxury carmaker 11.2 billion won or about $10 million over 'delayed recalls'.



South Korea's Transport Ministry said Monday its investigation panel after a five-month review concluded that the German automaker deliberately tried to cover up technical problems and moved too slowly to recall vehicles after around 40 of its cars caught fire earlier this year.



BMW recalled some 172,000 vehicles in July and October over the fires it has blamed on a faulty exhaust gas component.



