

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY) announced the launch of Aspirin and Extended-Release Dipyridamole Capsules, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Aggrenox (aspirin and extended-release dipyridamole) Capsules in the United States market from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The Aggrenox brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $182 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in October 2018 according to IMS Health.



Dr. Reddy's Aspirin and Extended-Release Dipyridamole Capsules are available in 25 mg/200 mg strength with 60 count bottle size.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX