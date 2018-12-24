

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a cautious note Monday, with a fresh rout on Wall Street likely to keep underlying sentiment cautious ahead of the Christmas break.



Risk-off sentiment continues after U.S. defense secretary Jim Mattis abruptly quit and reports suggested that President Trump has privately discussed the possibility of firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.



Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin moved to quell firestorm, saying Trump is opposed to the Fed's rate hike campaign, but has never suggested firing Powell.



U.S. stock futures recovered from their earlier losses to see gains after Mnuchin called top executives from the six largest U.S. banks over the weekend, in a bid to calm markets.



Asian stocks recovered from earlier losses to trade mixed as Mnuchin convenes a call with the president's Working Group on Financial Markets.



Meanwhile, the partial U.S. government shutdown is expected to continue into January, when the new Congress convenes and Democrats take over the House of Representatives.



Gold prices rose in Asian trade as the dollar weakened on concerns over U.S economic prospects.



Oil prices inched higher after oil ministers from OPEC nations said they expect prices will arrest their recent slide and rebalance early next year.



U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Friday to extend recent losses as a government shutdown loomed and White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said that the trade war between the U.S. and China would not come to an end in near-term.



On the data front, reports on durable goods orders, third quarter GDP, personal income and spending and consumer sentiment painted a mixed picture of the world's largest economy.



The Dow dropped 1.8 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3 percent and the S&P 500 lost 2.1 percent to end at their lowest levels in over a year.



European markets ended little changed on Friday after Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams told CNBC the U.S. central bank is open to reconsidering its views on rate hikes next year.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index ended little changed with a positive bias. The German DAX inched up 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index finished marginally higher and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.1 percent.



