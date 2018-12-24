BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Change in Portfolio Manager

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)



Change in Portfolio Manager



24 December 2018

The Board of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc ("the Company") have been informed that Will Landers, portfolio manager, has notified BlackRock of his intention to leave the firm on 17 March 2019, and that two analysts based in Sao Paulo will also be leaving.

The Board would like to thank Will for his significant contribution to the Company since 31 March 2006.

BlackRock have proposed to the Board that the new portfolio managers for the Company will, with immediate effect, be Ed Kuczma, Latin American specialist within BlackRock's Global Emerging Markets Equities team and Sam Vecht, Managing Director in BlackRock's Global Emerging Markets Equities team.

Ed Kuczma joined BlackRock in 2015 as a senior research analyst on the Latin American equity team from Morgan Stanley Investment Management where he covered emerging market equities, with a primary focus on Latin America. He has over 15 years of investment experience across all sectors and countries in Latin America.

Sam Vecht joined Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (MLIM) (which merged with BlackRock in 2006) in 2000 and has managed a number of UK investment trusts since 2004. He has been portfolio manager for the BlackRock Emerging Markets Equity Strategies Fund since September 2015, and the BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc since 2010, both of which have invested in the Latin American region since launch.

The proposed management arrangements will be subject to formal Board review in 2019.

Important Information

This announcement contains information that is inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, and is being made by the Company solely to comply with its regulatory disclosure obligations.

