Serinus Energy plc: Gas Sales Agreement Signed in Romania

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Dec. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy plc ("", "" or the "") (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN), is pleased to announce that Serinus Energy Romania S.A. (the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary) has signed a Gas Sales Agreement (the "Agreement") with Vitol Gas and Power BV for the quantities of its forthcoming gas production, which are not required to be sold on a centralised market, from the Moftinu Gas Project in Romania. The term of this agreement will be from the start of production until the end of the following gas year (this being from October to the end of September of a given year and represents Transgaz annual pipeline capacity booking season), with the option to extend after that time. The Agreement calls for the gas pricing linked to an average of transactions concluded on the centralized markets of Romania. The Agreement also provides the Company with flexibility in nominating quantities for each delivery month, which is especially important for the commissioning period of the Moftinu gas plant and for meeting the Company's legislated market obligations to sell the remaining quantities directly into the centralized markets of Romania. There are two established gas trading markets in Romania where the Company is a member and through which it will sell its remaining production in the open market, once production has commenced.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website ( www.serinusenergy.com (http://www.serinusenergy.com)) or contact the following:

Serinus Energy plc

Jeffrey Auld, Chief Executive Officer

Calvin Brackman, Vice President, External Relations & Strategy +1-403-264-8877 Numis Securities Limited

(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

John Prior

Paul Gillam

Ben Stoop +44 (0) 20 7260 1000 GMP FirstEnergy

(Joint Broker)

Hugh Sanderson

Jonathan Wright +44 (0) 20 7448 0200 Camarco

(Financial PR)

Billy Clegg

Owen Roberts +44 (0) 20 3781 8334 TBT i Wspólnicy

(Financial PR - Warsaw)

Piotr Talarek +48 22 487 53 02

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This news release includes forward looking information and statements within the meaning of securities laws. Such statements relate to the Corporation's or management's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations, or predictions of the future and can be identified by words such as "plans", "assumes", "will", "anticipate" and "may" or variations of such words. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Corporation that reflect its experience and understanding of future developments. Such statements are subject to a number of uncertainties, including, but not limited to, continued listing on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and AIM, the Corporation's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the delisting and other factors identified in the Corporation's filings with regulatory authorities in Canada. Many of these uncertainties are beyond the Corporation's control and, therefore, may cause actual actions or results to differ from those expressed or implied herein. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.