

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar fell against its major counterparts in late Asian deals on Monday.



The loonie pared gains to 1.3583 against the greenback and 1.5466 against the euro, from early highs of 1.3567 and 1.5440, respectively.



The loonie fell back to 81.76 against the yen. This may be compared to a 9-month low of 81.56 seen at the commencement of today's trading.



The loonie was trading lower at 0.9589 against the aussie, down from a high of 0.9559 hit at 5:30 pm ET.



The next possible support for the loonie is seen around 1.40 against the greenback, 1.56 against the euro, 80.00 against the yen and 0.97 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX