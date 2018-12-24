Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

All data as at 30 November 2018

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 30 November 2018

Top Ten Equity Holdings % Vitasoy International Holdings 8.4 Tech Mahindra 5.8 Marico 3.4 Unicharm 3.2 Housing Development Finance Corp. 2.8 Manila Water 2.6 Delta Electronics 2.5 Kotak Mahindra Bank 2.5 Mahindra & Mahindra 2.3 Dr Reddy's Laboratories 2.2 Total 35.7 Geographical breakdown % India 33.0 Taiwan 11.3 Hong Kong 9.1 Philippines 8.0 Indonesia 6.0 Japan 5.7 Bangladesh 4.9 Thailand 3.4 Malaysia 2.5 Others 5.1 Cash 11.0 Total 100.0

24 December 2018

