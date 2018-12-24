Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
London, December 24
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")
All data as at 30 November 2018
Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 30 November 2018
|Top Ten Equity Holdings
|%
|Vitasoy International Holdings
|8.4
|Tech Mahindra
|5.8
|Marico
|3.4
|Unicharm
|3.2
|Housing Development Finance Corp.
|2.8
|Manila Water
|2.6
|Delta Electronics
|2.5
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2.5
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|2.3
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|2.2
|Total
|35.7
|Geographical breakdown
|%
|India
|33.0
|Taiwan
|11.3
|Hong Kong
|9.1
|Philippines
|8.0
|Indonesia
|6.0
|Japan
|5.7
|Bangladesh
|4.9
|Thailand
|3.4
|Malaysia
|2.5
|Others
|5.1
|Cash
|11.0
|Total
|100.0
