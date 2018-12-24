sprite-preloader
24.12.2018
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, December 24

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

All data as at 30 November 2018

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 30 November 2018

Top Ten Equity Holdings%
Vitasoy International Holdings8.4
Tech Mahindra5.8
Marico3.4
Unicharm3.2
Housing Development Finance Corp.2.8
Manila Water2.6
Delta Electronics2.5
Kotak Mahindra Bank2.5
Mahindra & Mahindra2.3
Dr Reddy's Laboratories2.2
Total35.7
Geographical breakdown%
India33.0
Taiwan11.3
Hong Kong9.1
Philippines8.0
Indonesia6.0
Japan5.7
Bangladesh4.9
Thailand3.4
Malaysia2.5
Others5.1
Cash11.0
Total100.0

- ENDS-

24 December 2018

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary


