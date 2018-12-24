New York / Das Research-Team von WisdomTree hat kurze Ausblicke auf 2019 für eine Reihe von Anlageklassen verfasst.

Japan

2019 is poised to be a good year for Japanese risk assets in general and Japanese small cap equities in particular. In fact, against a backdrop of rising US rates and growing equity market volatility, Japanese small caps may prove to be a great place to hide in 2019.

Of course, Japan's overall market is very dependent on global economic fortunes and as much as 64% of TOPIX earnings depend on overseas sales. Therefore, Japanese large-cap performance will always depend on the US and Chinese business cycles.

Unfortunately, neither the world's largest nor the second largest economy is likely to accelerate significantly in the coming 9-15 months. Against this, Japan's domestic demand is in a multi-year structural uptrend, led by rising domestic consumer spending and, importantly, a forceful re-investment cycle by small and medium sized companies rushing to upgrade their local capital stock. This cycle is not affected by global trade uncertainties and the principal beneficiaries are Japan's small cap companies.

Emerging Markets

After facing a volatile 2018, we expect emerging markets (EM) to recoup its losses and post strong gains in 2019.

We believe negative sentiment stemming from the strong US dollar, ongoing trade wars and the collapse of the Turkish Lira, was a key reason for strong outflows from emerging market assets in 2018. Fundamentals for most EM economies continue to remain stable. More importantly, the idiosyncratic risks among a few emerging market economies such as Venezuela, Argentina, South Africa and Turkey are not accurate representatives of emerging markets. We have also seen significant economic strides being made ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...