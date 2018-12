Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc ('the Company')

Director's Other Directorship

This announcement is to record, as required by Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Craig Cleland, a Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc, with effect from 1 January 2019.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

24 December 2018