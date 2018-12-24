Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. *Press release* *ZEAL and Lotto24 enter into Business Combination Agreement * · Signing of the Business Combination Agreement recognises the transaction's strong strategic rationale and value creation potential for shareholders of both companies · Transaction has received merger control clearance from the Federal Cartel Office · Extraordinary General Meeting to approve the offer called for 18 January 2019 *(London, 24 December 2018)* ZEAL Network SE ('ZEAL') and Lotto24 AG ('Lotto24'), Germany's largest private digital lottery broker, today entered into a Business Combination Agreement ('BCA'). In the BCA, ZEAL and Lotto24 commit to working together to obtain the necessary gambling regulatory approvals, realise synergies, and pursue growth and value-creating opportunities. Petra von Strombeck (CEO of Lotto24) and Magnus von Zitzewitz (CFO of Lotto24) are expected to additionally join the ZEAL Executive Board, while Jonas Mattsson (CFO of ZEAL) is to additionally join the Executive Board of Lotto24, once the details of the cooperation and the road map to implementation have been agreed. Lotto24 stated its opinion that a cooperation between Lotto24 and ZEAL based on the BCA is in the strategic interest of Lotto24, its shareholders and other stakeholders. ZEAL announced its intention on 19 November 2018 to implement the transaction through an all-share voluntary takeover offer for Lotto24. On completion, the transaction will create a company with currently combined more than 5 million customers globally, billings of around EUR 500 million, and a diverse international footprint. In the context of the transaction ZEAL intends to reacquire control of its myLotto24 and Tipp24 subsidiaries and transform its German secondary lottery business into a locally licensed online brokerage model. *Dr Helmut Becker, CEO, ZEAL, said: *'This transaction will reunite ZEAL with Lotto24 and put us in an extremely strong position to accelerate online growth in the German and international lottery markets. The Business Combination Agreement recognises the strategic rationale of this transaction and the value it creates - for the shareholders of both companies, the customers, the German federal states and their lottery beneficiaries. I look forward to joining forces with Lotto24, building on each other's strengths, and driving growth in Germany and beyond.' The combination of ZEAL and Lotto24 was approved by the German Federal Cartel Office on 18 December 2018. 