EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 21 December 2018 was 308.9p including estimated current period revenue and 301.9p excluding current period revenue.



This is based on 42,687,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 21,821,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.







24 December 2018



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58