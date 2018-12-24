Shikun & Binui's Chief Financial Officer Tal Raz Announced his Intention to Resign his Position

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA), a global construction and infrastructure company headquartered in Israel, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Tal Raz, has announced his intention to resign from his position. Raz served as the Group's CFO for the past six years, and was in charge of the Group's financial management.

As part of his tenure, Raz led countless fund raises at the Group, together with purchase and sale transactions, and financial closures of mega-projects in which the Group was involved. In addition, Raz took an active part in the Group's relationship with institutional investors, banks, rating companies and the capital markets in both Israel and internationally.

Tamir Cohen, Chairman of the Shikun & Binui Group, "I would like to thank Tal Raz for his long string of achievements, in which he helped promote the Group's business. I wish him much success in all his future endeavors."

Moshe Lahmani, Chief Executive Officer of the Shikun & Binui Group, "I would like to thank Tal for six years of meeting challenges and taking action. Over Tal's tenure, we faced a number of challenges in the markets in which we operate, and Tal always knew how to navigate wisely and efficiently. Tal will continue to serve in his job until we indentify a replacement and conclude an orderly overlap period."

Tal Raz, CFO of Shikun & Binui, "After six years of professional development, broad new experiences and meeting significant challenges, I have decided to end my tenure at the Company. I feel that it is time to further my personal development, and that in my current position, I have reached the full potential. We have gone through six challenging years. We have raised debt and capital amounting to billions of shekels, we have successfully realized assets, strengthened ties with the capital market, banks, institutional investors and rating companies, while successfully and correctly managing the Group's cash flow in a challenging market. I would like to thank the Chairman of the Board, both past and present members of the Board of Directors, the management team and all the employees for our shared, both challenging, as well as meaningful, period."

About the Shikun & Binui Group

The Shikun & Binui Group is a global construction and infrastructure company that operates in Israel and internationally in seven segments: 1) infrastructure and construction contracting outside of Israel; 2) infrastructure and construction contracting within Israel; 3) real estate development within Israel; 4) real estate development outside of Israel; 5) renewable energy; and 6) concessions. The Group's activities focus on large, highly complex projects carried out for entities in private and public sectors with a focus on sustainability.

