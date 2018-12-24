

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) announced that all shareholders resolutions proposed at the company's 2018 annual general meeting were duly passed. The company's shareholders authorized the re-election of Markscheid Steven and Wing Keong Siew as directors. The shareholders also ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as auditors of the company for fiscal 2018. The shareholders passed the resolution for the authorization of the directors of the company to determine the remuneration of the auditors.



JinkoSolar, a solar module manufacturer, distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base. The company has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 9.2 GW for silicon wafers, 6.5 GW for solar cells, and 10.0 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2018.



