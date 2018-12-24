Anglo Pacific Group PLC announces Dividend Timetable

Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY), the London and Toronto listed royalty company, is pleased to confirm the timetable for the forthcoming dividend payments as detailed in the table below.



Q3 2018 Q4 2018 * Payment date 14-Feb-19 30-May-19





Record date 04-Jan-19 17-May-19 Ex-div date 03-Jan-19 16-May-19 * subject to shareholder approval at the 2019 AGM

As announced in October 2018, the Group will pay a quarterly dividend of 1.625p per share in respect of Q3 2018, with the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018 being announced in Q1 2019. The cumulative total dividends for the year ended 31 December 2018 will be no less than 7p per share.

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Website: www.anglopacificgroup.com



BMO Capital Markets Limited +44 (0) 20 7664 8020 Jeffrey Couch / Tom Rider





Canaccord Genuity Limited +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Martin Davison / James Asensio





Peel Hunt LLP +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Ross Allister / James Bavister / David McKeown





Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco) +44 (0)20 3757 4997 Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers



Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth mainly through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/531369/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-announces-Dividend-Timetable