Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2018) - Sojourn Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SOJ) ("Sojourn") announces that it has paid $55,000 and has issued 846,154 common shares of the Company to 802213 Alberta Ltd. ("802") in respect of an option payment due to 802 under section 2.2(4) of the Todd Creed Funk Option agreement between Sojourn (as assignee) and 802, Kelly Funk and Geofine Exploration Consultants Inc. and Sojourn (as assignee) dated November 16, 2015, as amended December 14, 2017. The shares were issued at a price of $0.13 per share. A further payment of $125,000 is required to be made on or before December 15, 2019 to exercise the option.

Tyler Ruks

Tyler Ruks, Chief Executive Officer and President and Director

For further information please contact: Tyler Ruks, Telephone: 1 (604) 638-3695, Email: info@sojournexploration.com.

