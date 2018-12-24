Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2018) - Golden Share Resources Corporation (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with the upcoming spinout ("Spinout") of its energy storage business into Harmony Energy Technologies Corporation ("Spinco"), January 3, 2019 (the "Record Date") has been set as the record date for the Spinout. On that date, all common shares of Golden Share ("Old GSH Shares") will be withdrawn from the CDS & Co. system (the "CDS System"). All shareholders of record as of the close of business on the Record Date, upon receipt by the depositary of their share certificates/DRS advices and letters of transmittal, will then receive 1 share of Spinco for every 10 Old GSH Shares, with fractions being rounded down. Those shareholders will also receive 1 new common share of Golden Share ("New GSH Shares") for each Old GSH Share. New GSH Shares will subsequently be redeposited in the CDS System.

Golden Share received the final approval order approving the spinout from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on December 14, 2018 and expects to complete the Spinout on or about January 7, 2019

For more information on the Spinout, please see Golden Share's press release of October 15, 2018 and December 13, 2018 as well as Golden Share's management information circular dated October 22, 2018 (the "Circular").

About Golden Share

Golden Share Resources Corporation is a junior natural resource company focusing on mineral exploration in the province of Ontario, Canada, a mineral rich and politically stable jurisdiction.

WARNING: Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking, including those with respect to the date of the completion of the Spinout. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be achieved. Such assumptions, which may prove incorrect, include that no legal, financial, technical or other obstacles will delay or prevent the completion of the Spinout. A description of other risks affecting the Company's business and activities appears on pages 16 to 18 of its 2017 annual management's discussion and analysis, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Additional risks relating to the Arrangement and to Harmony Energy Technologies Corporation's business are set forth in the Circular. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information in this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in order to account for any new information or any other event, except as required under applicable law. The reader is warned against undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities by Golden Share, Spinco or any other party for sale in the United States, nor may any securities referred to herein be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration as provided in the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and the rules and regulations thereunder. The securities referred to herein have not been registered pursuant to the Securities Act and there is no intention to register any of the securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

