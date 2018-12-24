

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of the Christmas Day holiday on Tuesday, the Treasury Department sold $40 billion worth of two-year notes on Monday, attracting well below average demand.



The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.619 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.31.



The Treasury sold $39 billion worth of two-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 2.836 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.74.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to sell $41 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday and $32 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX