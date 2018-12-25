

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Greg Kelly, Nissan Motor's former representative director, is to be released, after the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday approved a lawyer's request for bail, according to the reports. The Court sets Kelly's bail at $635,600.



Kelly has been detained along with ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn since their arrest on November 19 on suspicion of understating Ghosn's income on several years of financial statements, the reports said.



Last week, Carlos Ghosn was re-arrested by Japan authorities on new allegations of financial misconduct.



Last week, Nissan Motor Co. Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa reportedly said a majority of Nissan's board supported the company's refusal to call a snap shareholder meeting in response to the indictment of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn on charges of financial misconduct.



Mr. Saikawa described the board's decision in a mid-December letter to Thierry Bolloré, deputy CEO of Renault SA" which owns 43% of Nissan.



In mid December 2018, French auto maker Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) urged Nissan Motor Co. to call a meeting of its shareholders after the Japanese company and its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, were indicted on allegations of financial misconduct.



