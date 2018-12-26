

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - As most of the markets across Europe will remain shut on Wednesday for Boxing Day holiday, price movements in markets where trading will be on, are expected to be quite sluggish.



The major markets in Europe, including France, Germany, U.K. and Switzerland will remain shut. A few other markets, including Sweden, Switzerland, Spain and Norway are also closed today.



The mood in the rest of the markets in Europe is expected to be cautious following recent heavy sell-off across the globe amid rising concerns about growth and trade war jitters.



On the economic front, data on producer prices in Spain and capacity utilization rate in Turkey, are due at 3:00 AM ET and 6:30 AM ET, respectively.



On Monday, the European markets ended in the red amid thin volumes. Several markets, including the German and Italian markets, were closed ahead of Tuesday's Christmas holiday.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened 0.42 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone blue chip stocks decreased 0.89 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.49 percent.



The CAC of France fell 1.45 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.52 percent.



The stock market in Turkey will continue to function today. On Tuesday, Turkey stocks ended weak, with its benchmark BIST drifting lower by about 0.76 percent.



Political uncertainty in the U.S., the impact of a partial U.S. government shutdown and the widening rift between President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve with regard to the latter's monetary policy stance weighed on the markets.



