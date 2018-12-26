Whether caused by improper production processes, poor treatment in transport and installation, climate conditions or any other issue, performance reducing microcracks are a major source of stress for PV developers and project owners. Now, an EU funded research project has found that a different type of stress could provide a solution, and even "heal" some existing cracks.Cell microcracking is a major quality issue for the PV industry. Thanks to the weakness of silicon cell material, cracking can occur due to improper handling in module production, transport and installation, and significantly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...